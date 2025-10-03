Bruins Skilled Prospect Could Draw Interest On Waivers

The Boston Bruins placed multiple players on waivers on Oct. 3. Yet the most notable of the bunch is forward prospect Georgii Merkulov.

Merkulov was one of the many forwards looking to earn a spot on the Bruins' opening night, but he did not make the cut. However, he must now clear waivers before being re-assigned to Boston's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Providence Bruins.

Yet, given the success Merkulov has had at the AHL level, it is certainly possible that the 24-year-old could generate some interest while on the waiver wire.

It is fair to wonder if a team looking for more skill could consider taking a shot on an intriguing prospect like Merkulov. The 5-foot-11 forward has consistently produced strong offense down at the AHL level since his arrival. This included this past season, as he recorded 15 goals and 54 points in 59 games for Providence. This was after he had 30 goals and 65 points in 67 games with Providence in 2023-24.

With this, the possibility of him getting scooped up by another team should not be ruled out. It will be interesting to see if another team takes a chance on him by claiming him off waivers from here. If not, he should continue to be a key part of Providence's roster in 2025-26.