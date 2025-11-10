Bruins Star Returns To Practice, Key Forward Absent From It

The Boston Bruins had practice on Nov. 10 as they prepare for their Nov. 11 matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Two players returned to practice for the Bruins, as star defenseman Charlie McAvoy and forward Johnny Beecher were on the ice. However, Bruins forward Casey Mittelstadt, who missed the club’s last matchup against the Maple Leafs, was not on the ice for practice.

McAvoy did not play in the Bruins' Nov. 8 matchup against Toronto due to a personal matter. However, he is now back with the team and should be in the lineup for the Bruins in their next contest against the Maple Leafs because of it. In 16 games this season with the Bruins, McAvoy has recorded 12 assist, 24 hits, and a minus-2 rating.

Beecher left the Bruins' Nov. 6 contest against the Ottawa Senators early after suffering an upper-body injury and has not played for Boston since. Thus, it is good to see him back on the ice for the Bruins at practice. In six games this season with the Bruins, the 2019 first-round pick has posted one goal and a minus-1 rating.

Mittelstadt is currently sidelined with a lower-body injury and did not play against Toronto in Boston's last contest. The 2017 first-round pick has had a solid season for the Bruins, recording four goals and nine points in 14 games. This includes him recording one goal and three points in his last three appearances.