Bruins Surging Forward Is On Way To Breakout Year

The Boston Bruins are expecting forward Fraser Minten to be a key part of their future as they continue their retool. There is no question that the 21-year-old center has good upside, and it is a major reason why the Bruins brought him from the Toronto Maple Leafs as part of last season's Brandon Carlo trade.

So far this campaign, Minten has been making it abundantly clear that he is ready to be a full-time NHL player. In fact, with the way the 2022 second-round pick has started the season, he is showing clear signs of putting together a breakout year for the Bruins in 2025-26.

Minten has worked well as the Bruins' third-line center this season, as he has recorded two goals, three assists, five points, and 26 hits in 16 games thus far. He has also been feeling it more offensively as of late, recording four points in his last six games alone.

Yet, what has really stood out with Minten has been his strong defensive play. The Vancouver native is demonstrating how smart of a two-way forward he is, and the Bruins have been benefiting from it early on. This was especially the case in overtime during the Bruins' most recent matchup against the Ottawa Senators.

If Minten can continue to produce solid secondary offensive production and make an impact with his defensive play, the young forward very well could be Boston's next breakout player. Right now, it is hard not to feel optimistic about the youngster's future with the Black and Gold.