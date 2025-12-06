Bruins Top Prospect Is Absolutely Thriving Right Now

The Boston Bruins have very high hopes for top prospect James Hagens. The 19-year-old forward has the skill and potential to become a very impactful NHL player in the future, and he is certainly showing that this season with Boston College.

In 15 games so far this campaign with BC, Hagens has recorded 10 goals, seven assists, 17 points, and a plus-3 rating. This is after he had 11 goals, 26 assists, and 37 points in 37 games as a freshman with BC during the 2024-25 season.

Yet, Hagens is now starting to dominate with BC as the season carries on.

Hagens has been red-hot as of late, as he has scored six goals over his last four games alone. This included him recording a hat trick during BC's Nov. 28 contest against Notre Dame. He then followed that up by scoring the eventual game-winning goal in BC's most recent contest against UMass Lowell on Dec. 5. With this, the youngster is undoubtedly making a big impact with BC right now.

The Bruins will now be hoping that Hagens continues to produce offense like this BC as the campaign carries on. There is no question that he is starting to find his scoring touch with BC, which is very exciting to see.