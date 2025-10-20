Bruins Tough Guy Has Awesome Fight With Utah Forward

It is well-known that Boston Bruins forward Mark Kastelic is not afraid to play a heavy game. After all, the 6-foot-4 forward recorded 106 penalty minutes and 218 hits during his first season with the Bruins in 2024-25.

Now, Kastelic is once bringing some bite to Boston's lineup this season.

During the Bruins' Oct. 19 contest against the Utah Mammoth, Kastelic dropped the gloves with Utah Mammoth tough guy Liam O'Brien, and the two had themselves an entertaining scrap.

Kastelic and O'Brien both threw multiple punches in the fight, but the Bruins forward ended up landing the takedown in the lengthy scrap.

Like Kastelic, O'Brien is well-known for his toughness and gritty style of play. This is evidenced by his 491 penalty minutes in just 228 career NHL games.

Kastelic has had a solid start to the 2025-26 season with the Bruins, as he recorded two goals, one assist, 14 hits, and a plus-4 rating in his first six games before Boston's matchup against Utah. Now, the gritty forward has had his first fight of the year, and it was a good one.