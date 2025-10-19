Bruins' Ugly Loss To Avalanche Featured Big Red Flag

The Boston Bruins' losing streak is now at three games, as they fell to the Colorado Avalanche by a 4-1 final score in their last contest. With this, the Bruins now have a 3-3-0 record on the season, while the Avalanche have a 5-0-1 record.

The Bruins' latest loss undoubtedly featured a major problem, as they finished the night with only 14 shots on goal. With this, they did not create many offensive chances at all, and this is something they will need to fix moving forward.

Two Bruins made recorded half of the Bruins' shots on the night, as Viktor Arvidsson had a team-leading four shots, while Johnny Beecher recorded three.

From there, Tanner Jeannot had two shots, while Charlie McAvoy, Mason Lohrei, Fraser Minten, Mikey Eyssimont, and Pavel Zacha each had one shot.

With this, a total of 10 Bruins skaters did not get a single shot against the Avalanche. Among the 10 Bruins players who did not get a shot on goal against the Avalanche are top-six forwards David Pastrnak, Elias Lindholm, Morgan Geekie, and Casey Mittelstadt.

The Bruins' lack of shots is undoubtedly something that they need to change. It will be interesting to see if they can get things back on track in their next game against the Utah Mammoth from here.