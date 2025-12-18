Ex-Bruins Star Milan Lucic Signs With New Team

Last month, former Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic was released from his professional tryout (PTO) with the St. Louis Blues' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. This was after Lucic posted zero goals, one assist, and a minus-7 rating in five games for Springfield.

Lucic also had a PTO with the Blues during training camp. However, it ended up being cut short, as he suffered an injury.

Now, after not getting a contract from any NHL club, Lucic is continuing his career overseas.

The Fife Flyers of the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) have announced that they have signed Lucic for the rest of the 2025-26 season.

There were rumblings about the possibility of Lucic heading overseas, and now it has officially come to fruition with him signing with Fife. The former Bruins forward will now be looking to make a big impact with the EIHL club as he continues his career.

Lucic was selected by the Bruins with the 50th overall pick of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft. In 570 games over two stints and nine seasons with the Bruins, he recorded 139 goals, 205 assists, 344 points, 774 penalty minutes, 1,592 hits, and a plus-93 rating. He also was a part of the Bruins' 2011 Stanley Cup championship winning team.