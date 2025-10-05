Ex-Bruins Top Goalie Prospect Joins New Team

Former Boston Bruins goalie prospect Brandon Bussi is on the move.

This is because the Carolina Hurricanes have announced that they have claimed Bussi off of waivers from the Florida Panthers.

Bussi was placed on waivers by the Panthers on Oct. 4. This was understandable, as the Panthers had Sergei Bobrovsky and Daniil Tarasov ahead of him on their depth chart. Now, instead of being assigned to the Panthers' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers, Bussi will be heading to the Hurricanes after this waiver claim.

The Hurricanes currently have Frederik Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov, so Bussi will likely serve as their No. 3 goaltender. If the Hurricanes plan to send Bussi down to their AHL affiliate, the Chicago Wolves, they would need to place him on waivers before being able to do so.

Bussi's time with the Bruins ended this off-season when he signed with the Panthers in free agency. The 27-year-old was once considered the Bruins' top goalie prospect, as he had a lot of success down in the AHL with the Providence Bruins.

In 111 games with Providence over four seasons, Bussi had a 63-31-12 record, a .915 save percentage, and a 2.62 goals-against average. This included him posting a 22-5-4 record, a .924 save percentage, and a 2.40 goals-against average in 32 games with Providence during the 2022-23 season.