Ex-Bruins Winger Just Can't Stop Scoring Goals

During this off-season, former Boston Bruins forward Justin Brazeau signed a two-year, $3 million contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins. With the Penguins needing more forward depth, it was understandable to see them bring in Brazeau on this affordable short-term deal.

Brazeau just had a solid 2024-25 season split between the Bruins and Minnesota Wild, as he recorded new career highs with 11 goals, 11 assists, 22 points, and 123 hits in 76 games. Yet, now Brazeau is off to a fantastic start with the Penguins this season and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Brazeau kept his hot start to the season going during the Penguins' Oct. 14 matchup against the Anaheim Ducks. This is because the 6-foot-6 winger scored the game-opening goal at the 1:03 mark of the first period. It was a nice goal for Brazeau, too, as he nicely tipped a Ryan Shea shot past Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal.

With this latest solid performance, Brazeau now already has four goals in just four games this season, which is very impressive. It is clear that the former Bruin is forming great chemistry early on with new Penguins linemates Evgeni Malkin and Anthony Mantha on their second line.

It will now be interesting to see how Brazeau builds on his strong start to the 2025-26 season. If he keeps this kind of play up, he could be in for a big breakout year with Pittsburgh.