Former Bruins Big Forward Placed On Waivers

A former Boston Bruins forward is available for the taking.

As reported by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, former Bruins forward Joona Koppanen has been placed on waivers by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Koppanen was called up by the Penguins last month when they were dealing with multiple injuries. Now, after spending a month on the Penguins' NHL roster, he is on the waiver wire.

Koppanen has posted one assist, two penalty minutes, and a minus-1 rating in 10 games so far this season with Pittsburgh. Down in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins this season, he has recorded one goal, one assist, and a plus-3 rating in six contests.

Koppanen was selected by the Bruins with the 135th overall pick of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. The 6-foot-5 forward played in five games for Boston during the 2022-23 season, where he posted one assist, four penalty minutes, eight hits, and an even plus/minus rating. This would be his only season on Boston's NHL roster.

While Koppanen did not play many games for Boston, he spent plenty of time with the Providence Bruins. In 245 games with Providence from 2017-18 to 2022-23, he posted 39 goals, 54 assists, and 93 points.