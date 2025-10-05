Former Bruins Defender Signs With Central Club

Former Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk is finally getting a contract for the 2025-26 season.

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Chicago Blackhawks are signing Grzelcyk.

Grzelcyk was at the Blackhawks' training camp on a professional tryout (PTO). Now, after spending the preseason with them on a PTO, he has landed a contract for the season.

It seemed like only a matter of time before Grzelcyk would get a contract for the season, whether it would be with the Blackhawks or elsewhere. The Massachusetts native just had a strong 2024-25 season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, scoring one goal and setting new career highs with 39 assists and 40 points in 82 games. Thus, it was surprising that he needed to settle for a PTO in the first place.

Nevertheless, Grzelcyk is now getting his contract for the season, even if it took longer than most expected. The 5-foot-10 defenseman will now be a solid veteran on the Blackhawks' blueline and should serve as a valuable mentor to their younger players as they continue their rebuild.

Grzelcyk was selected by the Bruins with the 85th overall pick of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. In 445 games over eight seasons with the Bruins from 2016-17 to 2023-24, he recorded 25 goals, 110 assists, 135 points, and a plus-137 rating.