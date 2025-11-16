Former Bruins Forward Gets Rough Injury News

Former Boston Bruins forward Nick Foligno is set to miss some time.

While speaking to reporters, Chicago Blackhawks head coach Jeff Blashill announced that Foligno will be out for four weeks due to a hand injury.

Foligno exited the Blackhawks' most recent contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 15 after blocking a shot. Now, with this update from Blashill, the former Bruin is expected to be sidelined until mid-December.

Foligno has appeared in 15 games this season with the Blackhawks, where he has posted six assists, 41 hits, and a plus-2 rating. This is after he recorded 15 goals, 35 points, and 200 hits in 78 games with the Blackhawks this past season.

With Foligno being the Blackhawks' captain and a key part of their forward group, there is no question that they will miss him on the ice while he is sidelined.

Foligno played two seasons with the Bruins from 2021-22 to 2022-23. In 124 games with the Black and Gold, the veteran forward posted 12 goals, 27 assists, 39 points, 106 penalty minutes, 311 hits, and a plus-10 rating.