Former Bruins Forward Is Dominating The AHL

The NHL saw many players hit the waiver wire ahead of the 2025-26 season. One of them was former Boston Bruins forward Danton Heinen, as he did not make the Pittsburgh Penguins' NHL roster out of training camp.

However, Heinen is undoubtedly making a case for himself to get another chance in the NHL, as he has been dominating the American Hockey League (AHL) early on this season.

In six games so far this season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Heinen has scored three goals and currently leads the AHL with 11 points. This includes him recording one goal and two assists in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's most recent contest against the Charlotte Checkers on Oct. 24.

Heinen is also on a five-game point streak, which includes him having three games with three points. With this, there is no question that Heinen is making a big impact with the Penguins' AHL club.

If Heinen keeps this kind of play up in the AHL, it will be interesting to see if he can make his way back up to Pittsburgh's NHL roster. If not, perhaps a team needing more forward depth could even consider trading for him.

In 79 games this past season split between the Vancouver Canucks and Penguins, Heinen posted nine goals, 29 points, and a plus-2 rating. This was after he recorded 17 goals, 36 points, and a plus-16 rating in 74 games during the 2023-24 season with the Bruins.

In 294 games over two stints and five seasons with the Bruins, Heinen recorded 51 goals, 88 assists, 139 points, and a plus-39 rating.