Former Bruins Goalie Is On Monster Hot Streak

The Carolina Hurricanes picked up a 4-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 9. Former Boston Bruins goalie prospect Brandon Bussi played a role in Carolina's victory, as he stopped 23 out of 24 shots he faced.

This is just the latest solid performance Bussi has had for the Hurricanes, as he has been on fire for the Metropolitan Division club for quite some time now.

With this victory against the Blue Jackets, Bussi has now won each of his last seven starts with the Hurricanes. He also improved to a 9-1-0 record, a 2.09 goals-against average, and a .909 save percentage in 10 games this season. With this, there is no question that the former Bruins prospect is showing that he belongs in the NHL.

Bussi never played in a regular-season game for Boston during his time with the Bruins organization, but he certainly showed promise in the AHL with the Providence Bruins. This was especially the case during the 2022-23, as he posted a 22-5-4 record, a .924 save percentage, and a 2.40 goals-against average in 32 games for Providence.

Now, Bussi has found himself a nice landing spot with the Hurricanes. The Hurricanes are certainly getting good value from him, especially when noting that they claimed him off waivers from the Florida Panthers at the beginning of the season.