Former Bruins Star Goalie Is Ice-Cold Right Now

Former Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark has had a tough start to the 2025-26 season with the Ottawa Senators.

While Ullmark has a 5-4-2 record, his .861 save percentage and 3.41 goals-against average indicate that the former Bruins goalie is struggling with consistency early on this campaign with the Senators.

Ullmark has also had a save percentage under .900 in each of his last three games. This includes his Oct. 28 appearance against the Chicago Blackhawks, as he allowed six goals on 25 shots. This equates to a rough .760 save percentage.

While Ullmark is noticeably struggling early on this season, there is no question that the former Bruin has the potential to turn things back around for Ottawa. After all, the 32-year-old had a 25-14-3 record and a .910 save percentage in 44 games with the Senators just this past season.

Now, Ullmark will be looking to heat back up for the Senators as the season continues. If the former Bruins goalie does, it would only help the Senators' chances of getting into the playoffs for the second year in a row.

In 130 games over three seasons with the Bruins from 2021-22 to 2023-24, Ullmark had an 88-26-10 record, a .924 save percentage, and a 2.28 goals-against average. He also won the Vezina Trophy and William M. Jennings Trophy during his time as a Bruin.