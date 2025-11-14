Former Bruins Superstar Is Dominating The NHL

At 37 years old, former Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand is still dominating the NHL. In 16 games this season with the Florida Panthers, the former Bruin has recorded 11 goals, nine assists, and 20 points.

Marchand has only been heating up as the season rolls on, too, as he is currently on a nine-game point streak. Over that span, he has posted eight goals and 14 goals, which shows just how impressive he has been playing.

Marchand also hit a major new milestone in the Panthers' most recent contest against the Washington Capitals on Nov. 13. With his two assists in the matchup, Marchand has now recorded his 1000th career NHL point. It took the longtime Bruin 1,116 games to hit the 1,000-point mark.

When looking at all the success Marchand had during his time with the Bruins, it is not particularly surprising to see him continuing to have success with the Panthers. He certainly has found a great fit with Florida, as he also posted 10 goals and 20 points in 23 games with the Panthers this past post-season.

With the way Marchand is playing right now, it is fair to wonder if the Bruins wish they could have found a way to keep him in Boston.