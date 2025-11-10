'He's A Great Player': Bruins' Zadorov Shows Fraser Minten Love

The Boston Bruins defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs by a 5-3 final score on Nov. 8, and Fraser Minten was a notable reason for it.

Minten scored a huge insurance goal at the 16:58 mark of the third period to help the Bruins extend their winning streak to six games. It was also extra sweet for Minten, as the Maple Leafs, of course, traded him to Boston at the 2025 NHL trade deadline in the deal that sent Brandon Carlo to Toronto.

Minten's strong all-around play has certainly grabbed the attention of Bruins teammate Nikita Zadorov, as the 6-foot-7 defenseman had some kind words to say about the young forward.

"His stick. The guys coming into this league, the young players, they have their stick on their shoulders. They don't really protect the passing lanes. They don't really read the game like (Minten) does," Zadorov said to reporters, including WEEI's Scott McLauglin. "It's unbelievable."

Zadorov also added:

"I was actually watching the whole game against Toronto. The way his stick was on the ice, it was fun to watch. He's a great player. He's a great addition to our team... He's an unbelievable player for sure."

These are some very kind words from Zadorov, and they certainly show how much the big Bruins defenseman has been impressed with Minten. It is easy to understand why Zadorov has been liking Minten's play, as the young forward has undoubtedly stood out early on this season. He also only seems to be getting better as he continues to gain more experience with the NHL club.

The Bruins are hoping that Minten will be a big part of their future, and right now, he is certainly showing signs of becoming just that for the Black and Gold. In 17 games this season for the Bruins, Minten has recorded three goals, three assists, six points, seven takeaways, and 26 hits. He has also had success at the dot, as evidenced by his 51.7 faceoff winning percentage.

Minten and the Bruins will be facing off against the Maple Leafs again in their next contest on Nov. 10. Let's see if Minten can have another big game against his former club from here.