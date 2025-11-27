Injury Bug Bites Again: Recent Call Up Exits Game Vs Islanders

ELMONT, NY -- The Boston Bruins' injury bug claimed a new victim on Wednesday night inside UBS Arena against the New York Islanders.

Depth forward and recent call-up Matej Blümel is the latest victim, suffering an undisclosed lower-body injury in the final game of a pre-Thanksgiving road trip for the Bruins.

The injury came on Blümel's second shift of the game, and it forced Boston into using just 11 forwards for virtually the entire game against the Islanders.

It's unclear what specifically, if anything, caused Blümel's injury.

It was Blümel's fourth game of the season, and he had yet to record a point in the NHL this season.

Through 13 AHL games, Blümel posted two goals and 13 points.

If Boston is forced to bring up another forward from Providence, candidates include Fabian Lysell and Georgii Merkulov.