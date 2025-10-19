Bruins: Jeremy Swayman Says This After Boston's Bad Loss

The Boston Bruins extended their three-game losing streak with their 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. It was a bad loss for the Bruins, too, as the Avalanche dominated them. The Bruins finished the night with only 14 shots, while the Avalanche had 38.

Yet, Jeremy Swayman's strong play between the pipes was the main reason why this Bruins did not lose by far more. Swayman undoubtedly did his job to keep the Bruins in the game, as he stopped 34 out of 37 shots he faced. The Avalanche's last goal was also an empty-netter.

While the Bruins had a bad night, Swayman only had very positive things to say about the Original Six club.

"Everyone does their jobs to the best of their abilities, and that's why I believe in this team so much." Swayman said about the Bruins. "I know this is going to turn because the positivity we keep in this locker room, the belief we keep in this locker room. We see spurts in these games that we can be an elite hockey team."

The Bruins certainly showed signs of potentially being a playoff team at the start of the season, as they won each of their first three games. However, they have cooled off since their season-opening three-game winning streak, as they have followed it with three straight losses.

If the Bruins hope to prove Swayman right and become an elite team again, there is no question that they will need to sharpen up their play in front of him. Clearly, Swayman thinks they are capable of doing just that.

In four games so far this season for the Bruins, Swayman has a 2-2-0 record, a .917 save percentage, and a 2.76 goals-against average.