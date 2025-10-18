New Bruins Forward Making Big Case For Call-Up

The Providence Bruins have had a strong start to the 2025-26 season, as they currently are sporting a 3-0-0 record.

Boston Bruins off-season signing Alex Steeves has certainly been one of the reasons for Providence's great start to the campaign. This is because the former Toronto Maple Leafs forward is on fire right now for Providence.

In three games so far in the young season with Providence, Steeves has recorded three goals, six points, and a plus-3 rating. With this, he is tied for first on Providence in both goals and points to start the year.

Steeves had a big night on Oct. 12 against the Charlotte Checkers, as he scored one goal and recorded three assists in Providence's win. He then followed that up with another strong performance against the Bridgeport Islanders on Oct. 17, scoring two goals. One of them was also the eventual game-winner.

With how Steeves is starting the season with Providence, there is no question that he is making a case for himself to get a call-up to Boston's roster. If he keeps this kind of offense up as the season rolls on, we very well could see him get called up.

Nevertheless, it will now be interesting to see how Steeves builds on his strong start to the season with Providence. Right now, there is no question that he is impressing.