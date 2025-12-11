NHL Trade Rumors: Bruins Aren't In On Canucks Superstar

Vancouver Canucks superstar defenseman Quinn Hughes is the NHL's biggest trade candidate right now. With Hughes being such a good player, some Boston Bruins fans might want to see him end up with the Black and Gold.

However, based on a new report, the chances of Hughes becoming a Bruin are low right now.

According to RG's James Murphy, an NHL source informed him that the Bruins are currently not expected to be in the mix for Hughes.

"One team RG has confirmed won’t be pursuing Hughes right now, though, is the Bruins," Murphy wrote. "According to this source, the surprising Bruins just don’t see themselves as a solid fit and are more focused on making a significant upgrade to their forward group."

With the Bruins needing another high-impact forward, it is understandable that they are not focused on bringing in a star defender like Hughes at this time. The Bruins are arguably one of the strongest parts of their roster, too, as they have blueliners like Hampus Lindholm, Nikita Zadorov, and Mason Lohrei.

While the Bruins are not expected to pursue Hughes, there is no question that the 26-year-old defenseman will continue to generate interest elsewhere. He is one of the best defensemen in the sport, as evidenced by him winning the Norris Trophy back in 2024.