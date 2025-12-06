NHL Trade Rumors: Bruins Have 2 Flames Targets To Consider

At this point in the season, the Boston Bruins are in a solid place. The Original Six club currently has a 16-13-0 record and is second in the Atlantic Division. If the Bruins are still in a playoff spot as we get closer to the deadline, it would be understandable if they are buyers.

The Calgary Flames, on the other hand, are in a different position. The Flames have struggled mightily this season, evidenced by their 10-15-4 record. With this, they are standing out as prime sellers.

Due to this, let's look at two Flames players who could be interesting additions to the Bruins' roster.

Rasmus Andersson, D

One area the Bruins could very well look to improve this season is the right side of their defense, especially after trading Brandon Carlo to the Toronto Maple Leafs this past season. Because of this, Rasmus Andersson stands out as a very intriguing potential target for the Bruins.

Andersson is one of the NHL's top trade candidates, as he is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) and the Flames are having a poor season. If the Bruins acquired him, he would significantly upgrade their top four and would also give them another option for their power play. In 29 games this season, the right-shot defenseman has posted six goals, 14 assists, and 20 points.

Morgan Frost, C

If the Bruins want to add a bit more offense down the middle, Morgan Frost could be a solid player for them to bring in. The 2017 first-round pick has shown throughout his career that he is capable of providing solid secondary offensive production when playing at his best. This has been the case this season as well, as he has posted seven goals and 16 points in 29 games thus far.

Frost would also be more than a rental if acquired by the Bruins, as he has a $4.375 million cap hit until the end of the 2026-27 season. Furthermore, at just 26 years old, he could be a nice fit in the Bruins' retool.