NHL Trade Rumors: Bruins Should Have Mammoth Star On Radar

One of the Boston Bruins' biggest objectives this season should be to add another legitimate top-six forward. This is especially so if the Bruins remain in a playoff spot once we get closer to the 2026 NHL trade deadline.

When looking at potential trade candidates around the NHL, one player who stands out as a very intriguing possible option is Utah Mammoth forward Nick Schmaltz.

Schmaltz is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) forward who could be a player to watch if the Mammoth do not have a playoff spot near the deadline. If he is made available by Utah this season, he is a player whom the Bruins should consider making a serious push for.

If the Bruins acquired Schmaltz, he would give them another legitimate top-six forward and certainly more offensive production. The 29-year-old forward is currently in the middle of a very strong season with the Mammoth, as he has recorded 12 goals, 19 assists, and 31 points in 36 games. This is after he had 20 goals and 63 points in 82 games for Utah during this past season. With numbers like these, he would give Boston's forward group a big boost if acquired.

Another appealing factor about Schmaltz is that he can play both center and right wing. With this, the Bruins would have multiple options to consider for him in their lineup. Furthermore, he would also give the Bruins another player to work with on both their power play and penalty kill.

With all of this, if the Mammoth fall out of the playoff race this season and Schmaltz becomes available, the Bruins should make him one of their top targets.