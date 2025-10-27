NHL Trade Rumors: Could Bruins Center Become Popular Target?

The Boston Bruins are off to a tough start in 2025-26, as they have a 4-6-0 record. With this, the Original Six club is currently at the bottom of the Atlantic Division standings, and trade rumors are already starting up again because of it.

Pavel Zacha is the Bruin generating the most trade speculation, but Casey Mittelstadt has also created some buzz early on. This was also the case during the off-season, so it is certainly fair to wonder if the Bruins could shop Mittelstadt as we get closer to the deadline.

But would Mittelstadt generate interest if available? It seems possible.

Mittelstadt had a tough start to the 2025-26 season, as he recorded just two points, both goals, in his first six games of the campaign. His early-season struggles led to him being a healthy scratch against the Utah Mammoth. Yet, since then, the Bruins forward has undoubtedly been heating up.

Since being scratched, Mittelstadt has recorded one goal and four points during his ongoing three-game point streak. With this, the 26-year-old forward is showing signs of bouncing back, and if he keeps this kind of play up, he certainly could draw interest from playoff teams looking for more offense this season.

The center market is not necessarily the strongest right now, either, so that also could lead to teams expressing interest in Mittelstadt. He also offers versatility, as he can play left wing, which he has been doing for the Bruins recently. Furthermore, he has recorded over 55 points two times in his career (2022-23 and 2023-24), so that also could make teams intrigued by him.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see what happens with Mittelstadt and the Bruins this season. If he stays hot, he could end up becoming a nice trade chip for the Bruins as they continue retooling their roster. However, any interested clubs would need to be okay with him being more than a rental, as he has a $5.75 million cap hit until the end of the 2026-27 season.