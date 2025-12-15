NHL Trade Rumors: Should Bruins Target Kraken Power Forward?

While the Boston Bruins suffered an ugly 6-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild in their last game on Dec. 14, they are still in a solid spot. The Bruins currently have a 19-14-0 record and are fourth in the Atlantic Division standings. They are also only one point behind the Atlantic Division leading Tampa Bay Lightning.

When looking at where the Bruins are in the standings, it would not be particularly surprising if they looked to add to their roster this season. Adding at least one impactful forward should be among their top priorities, and a new player has entered the trade market who could be worth considering: Seattle Kraken winger Mason Marchment.

In his most recent 32 Thoughts column, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman mentioned Marchment as a player to keep an eye on as a potential trade candidate.

"It probably won’t happen until Jaden Schwartz returns, but keep an eye on Seattle’s Mason Marchment. He’s another one who had several pursuers that could re-visit trading for him," Friedman wrote.



With Marchment being a big top-six winger who contributes offensively and throws the body, he could be a very solid player for the Bruins to add to their roster. When looking at the Bruins' current forward group, Marchment could slot nicely on their second line.

In 27 games so far this season with the Kraken, Marchment has recorded four goals, 13 points, and 35 hits. This is after he posted 22 goals, 47 points, 79 hits, and a plus-15 rating in 62 games this past season with the Dallas Stars. He also recorded a career-high 53 points in 81 games for Dallas in 2023-24, so he would have the potential to be a strong offensive contributor for the Bruins if acquired.