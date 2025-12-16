NHL Waivers: Bruins Should Consider Claiming Red Wings Forward

The NHL waiver wire saw three players hit it on Dec. 15. Among the most notable is Detroit Red Wings forward Jonatan Berggren, as he is a young and skilled forward who has shown offensive upside at times in the NHL.

With this, should the Boston Bruins consider taking a shot on him with a waiver claim? With the Bruins needing another winger, he could be an intriguing low-risk option for the Bruins to bring in.

Berggren has appeared in 15 games so far this season with the Red Wings, where he has recorded two goals, four assists, and six points. This is after he had 12 goals and 24 points in 75 games for the Red Wings during the 2024-25 season. Yet, his best season in the NHL was during his rookie year in 2022-23, when he set career highs with 15 goals, 13 assists, and 28 points in 67 games for the Red Wings.

At 25 years old, there is still some hope that Berggren could take another step forward with his play, and perhaps a change of scenery could be exactly what sparks that. If the Bruins claimed him off waivers, he would offer them another skilled winger to work with, and they would not need to give up anything to get him.

In 169 career NHL games over four seasons, Berggren has recorded 31 goals, 33 assists, and 64 points.