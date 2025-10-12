Nikita Zadorov Drills Sabres Defender Into Bruins' Bench

Boston Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov is certainly well known for his physical style of play. This has certainly translated over to the 2025-26 season, as he threw 10 hits in his first two games of the campaign. He also recorded 219 hits and 145 penalty minutes this past season, so there is no question that he plays a heavy game.

However, he threw his best hit of the year so far during the Bruins' Oct. 11 matchup against the Buffalo Sabres.

During the contest, Zadorov drilled Sabres defenseman Owen Power into the Bruins' bench with a big hit.

Power is not a small player, either, as the 22-year-old blueliner is 6-foot-6 and 226 pounds, according to NHL.com. However, Zadorov certainly outmuscled the 2021 first-overall pick on this play.

The Bruins will now be expecting Zadorov to continue to make an impact with his physical style of play as the season rolls on. It is no secret that the Bruins want to be a tougher team to go up against, and Zadorov clearly helps with that.