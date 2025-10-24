Nikita Zadorov Has Scary Collision, Stays In Game Against Ducks

BOSTON-- The Boston Bruins entered tonight's game against the Anaheim Ducks down Hampus Lindholm, and the woes nearly increased Thursday night.

Nikita Zadorov had a very scary collision into the end wall, and missed the last couple of minutes in the second period.

Watching the clip, Zadorov's skate clips teammate Pavel Zacha's skate, sending both into the wall. Zadorov was moving with considerable speed and went into the boards legs first.

On the ice, Zadorov got up very slowly and labored off the ice, looking stunned.

One intermission later, and Boston's warrior defenseman bounced back up and led the team out of the tunnel for the third period.

It's an injury the Bruins just can't afford right now. Hampus Lindholm remained out of the lineup tonight, but continues to skate and could play Saturday.