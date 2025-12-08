This Bruins Big Move Is A Clear Home Run

It isn't exactly a secret that Morgan Geekie broke out in a major way for the Boston Bruins this past season. In 77 games during the 2024-25 campaign, the 6-foot-3 forward set new career highs with 33 goals, 24 assists, and 57 points in 77 games. This included him finishing the season on an 11-game point streak, where he had nine goals and 10 assists.

The Bruins rewarded Geekie for his excellent 2024-25 season during the summer. The Bruins re-signed him to a six-year, $33 million contract, which has a $5.5 million cap hit. Early on, this move is already a home run for the Bruins.

As well as Geekie played this past campaign, he is elevating his game to an even higher level so far this season. In 30 games on the year, the 2017 third-round pick is currently second in the NHL with 22 goals and leads the Bruins in points with 32 points. With this, the Bruins are getting incredible value from Geekie, and he is emerging as a legitimate star in the NHL.

Geekie's dominant play is easily one of the reasons why the Bruins are still among the top teams in the Atlantic Division standings, even with their injury woes. It will be fascinating to see how he builds on his excellent start to the year, but there is no question that his new contract is already looking like one of the best deals in the NHL.