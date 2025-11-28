This Bruins Summer Move Just Keeps Looking Better

During the off-season, the Boston Bruins signed forward Mikey Eyssimont to a two-year, $2.9 million contract. This was after the 29-year-old forward recorded nine goals, 16 points, and 110 hits in 77 games this past season split between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Seattle Kraken.

Overall, the Bruins signing Eyssimont did not generate a ton of attention when it was announced. While this is the case, the Bruins' decision to sign Eyssimont is continuing to look like a very good one by the Original Six club.

Eyssimont has been an excellent fit in the Bruins' lineup since his arrival and has been providing them with some solid secondary offensive production in the process. In 25 games so far this season with the Bruins, Eyssimont has recorded five goals, seven assists, and 12 points. With this, he is on pace to pass his current career highs of 11 goals, 14 assists, and 25 points, which he set during the 2023-24 season with the Lightning.

Eyssimont has also been staying consistent with the Bruins, as he has recorded three points in his last five games.

If Eyssimont can continue to provide the Bruins with this kind of offense as the season rolls on, he will only continue to prove to Boston that they made the right call signing him. Right now, he has undoubtedly been one of their bright spots early on.