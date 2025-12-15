This Exciting Bruins Prospect Can't Be Ignored

The Boston Bruins have some promising prospects in their system, and forward Dans Locmelis is certainly one of them.

Locmelis is in the middle of a solid season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins, where he has recorded eight goals, seven assists, 15 points, and a plus-7 rating. This was after he had a ridiculous 12 points in his first six AHL games with Providence this past season, following finishing his collegiate career with UMass-Amherst.

While Locmelis' offense pace of production is lower this season with Providence, there is no question that the 21-year-old forward is showing plenty of promise. The 2022 fourth-round pick is one of Providence's top players right now, as he is tied for fourth in goals and tied for fifth in points. That is not bad at all from a young forward playing in his first full AHL season with Providence.

Locmelis' smart all-around play is precisely why fans should be keeping a very close eye on him as he continues to grow his game in the AHL. The potential for him to emerge as a key part of Boston's roster later down the road is there. With the Bruins needing help at the center position, it is nice that they have an exciting prospect like Locmelis in Providence.