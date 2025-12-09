This Smart Bruins Trade Needs Way More Love

The Boston Bruins made multiple moves during the 2025 NHL off-season. The Bruins being active this summer was not surprising, as they just had a disappointing 2024-25 campaign.

One of the Bruins' most notable moves of the summer was acquiring forward Viktor Arvidsson from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round pick. With the Bruins needing help on the wing, they bought low on the five-time 20-goal scorer.

Now, in December, the Bruins' decision to acquire Arvidsson from the Oilers is looking like a very good one.

Arvidsson is proving to be a nice addition to the Bruins' top six, as he has been providing them with some much-needed offense. In 23 games on the year with the Black and Gold so far, Arvidsson has recorded seven goals, six assists, 13 points, and a plus-1 rating.

Furthermore, after returning from injury, Arvidsson has immediately been making an impact again for the Bruins. In three games since getting back into Boston's lineup, the 2014 fourth-round pick has recorded one goal and three points.

Arvidsson has also recorded 12 points in his last 15 games for the Bruins. With this, there is no question that he has been getting better as the season rolls on for Boston.

When noting that the Bruins did not need to give up a lot to land Arvidsson, it is hard not to like this trade for the Original Six club. If the veteran forward keeps producing solid offense for the Bruins, this deal will only continue to look very good.