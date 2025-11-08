Why Bruins' Joonas Korpisalo Deserves Big Respect Right Now

Boston Bruins goaltender Joonas Korpisalo had a tough start to the 2025-26 season. In his first four games of the year, the 31-year-old had a 1-3-0 record and had under an .890 save percentage in each appearance. This included him allowing six goals on 29 shots against the Anaheim Ducks on Oct. 23, which equates to a .793 save percentage.

With numbers like these, there is no question that Korpisalo struggled out of the gate. Yet, since his cold start, the 2012 third-round pick has been excellent for the Bruins.

Korpisalo has won all of his last three starts for the Bruins, where he has had a .909 save percentage or better in each of them. This included him saving 33 out of 35 shots against the New York Islanders on Oct. 28 and then 37 out of 40 shots against the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 30.



With the way that Korpisalo is playing right now, he deserves some serious props. Sometimes it can be hard for a goalie to bounce back from a cold start to the season, but Korpisalo has been successfully doing that in a great way. It has also led the veteran goaltender to get more starts for the Bruins, which was something he has been looking for.

If Korpisalo can continue to step up like this for the Bruins, it would only help the Bruins' chances of being a playoff team this year. There is no question that he has been a big reason for the Bruins' recent success.