Charlie McAvoy Exits After Suffering Gruesome Injury

Despite a very win for the Boston Bruins in Montreal, a worst-case scenario situation unfolded midway through the second period.

Superstar Charlie McAvoy took a Noah Dobson slap shot directly to the face after a redirection off of Mark Kastelic at 11:01 of the second period. The Bruins defenseman immediately fell to ice, with blood gushing onto the ice.

Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) on X

Scary moment as Charlie McAvoy takes a slap shot to the face. Hoping he is okay 🙏

Play stopped immediately, with Jeremy Swayman urging immediate help.

Bruins head athletic trainer Dustin Stuck sprinted onto the ice to help McAvoy. From there, McAvoy immediately went to the nearest exit of the Bell Centre ice, through the Montreal Canadiens bench.

The Bruins ruled him out for the game later on.

Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) on X

UPDATE: Charlie McAvoy (upper-body) will not return to tonight's game.

It's a second straight injury for McAvoy in the Bell Centre, as last year he sustained what ended up being a season-ending shoulder injury during the 4 Nations Face-Off. That injury led to an infection that required emergency treatment upon Team USA’s return to Boston, which ended his season.