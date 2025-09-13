Hampus Lindholm Ready To Be A Key Leader For Bruins Locker Room

The Boston Bruins know there's only one way out of the trenches from last season. Hard work and leadership will be the first ingredients for a team looking to fix the ills of a lost season.

Hampus Lindholm's ready to assume some of those responsibilities.

"Yeah, obviously I’ve been around the game long enough now, so it kind of falls naturally in who I am," Lindholm said Wednesday at the Boston Bruins Foundation Golf Outing, "I've always said I try to be a leader more on the ice with how I play and obviously be a voice in the room now too with the with all the guys and try to help each other."

Lindholm's long experience will be a big guide. He's played 762 NHL games, 180 of which have come in Boston. He's one of the longest-tenured Bruins, with only David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy having longer tenures as skaters.

Defensively, the Bruins desperately need a healthy and strong Lindholm. At his absolute best, he can be a total difference-maker for Boston, helping to stabilize the entire position group.

If Lindholm can do that while leading the team, Lindholm thinks there are special things in store for these Bruins.

"I think we just get together all the guys," Lindholm said, "And if you get the whole team kind of rolling in the same direction, it can be pretty amazing what you can accomplish as a team. So, with [Marco] Sturm coming in, there's a lot of excitement, a lot of guys coming in, and if you get everyone on the same page, I think it can be a really fun season for us."

A healthy Hampus Lindholm might just be the biggest key to this Bruins season, especially if he's able to be an even bigger leader for the team in the locker room.