David Pastrnak Excited, Ready To Lead Bruins Into Next Era

The biggest theme of this summer continues to be the new leaders for the Boston Bruins. You know the key facts by now -- no 2011 Stanley Cup Champion remain on the roster. With monstrous turnover, more players than just the obvious ones will need to become leaders.

David Pastrnak's played with a large portion of that 2011 team. He also played with the 2019 Bruins, the team that fell one game short. He's had his fair share of Hall of Fame teammates in Boston. Beyond that, with glue guys like Nick Foligno and the returning Sean Kuraly, guys who lay everything they've got on the ice just for a chance to win it all.

With training camp opening in just days, Pastrnak's excited to see what this year has in store.

"I'm super excited." Pastrnak said Wednesday at the Boston Bruins Foundation Golf Outing, "Honestly, I haven't had the luck the last couple of years to be at this event. For the Swoop Foundation, doing an amazing job every single year, a perfect event for the guys to get together. Like you said, a lot of new faces. So I get to hang out and get to know each other a little better."

Pastrnak knows how much will be on his plate this year. He'll look to continue his chemistry with Morgan Geekie and Elias Lindholm, but he knows this year will be different from any other. It's the first time in his career that on opening night, he's the longest-tenured Boston Bruin.

"I didn't think about it that way." Pastrnak said, when asked about the new era, without any 2011 champions, "But now when you said it, yeah, could be. Like I said last week, with everything, you have to adapt as a player, as a human being. The world is moving on, and you either get on that train or you don't. So yeah, you can call it that. I didn't necessarily call it a new era. But yeah, it's a fresh breed of era."

The fresh era will not only be led by Pastrnak, it could become his legacy. Continuing on a historical run of competitiveness for the Bruins, featuring a quick turnaround after a truly massive change in the franchise, would further solidify Pastrnak's already legendary status in the city as one of the best Bruins to ever play.