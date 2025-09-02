First-Year Sabres Blueliner Timmins Starting Out Season In Limited Role

The Buffalo Sabres are about to kick off a crucial season in team history, as they're attempting to avoid a Stanley Cup playoff drought that lasts 15 seasons. And every Sabres player will face pressure, in one way or another, to contribute to the end of that drought.

In THN.com's Sabres site's ongoing series about the expectations on Buffalo's players, we're almost done breaking down the Sabres' defense corps. And in today's file, we're looking at D-man Conor Timmins, acquired by Buffalo in a trade with Pittsburgh this summer.

But we want to hear your opinon about Timmins. How many points do you think Timmins will put up next year? Will he be a Sabre by the end of the trade deadline, or will he bounce around to another team?

