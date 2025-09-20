Newcomer Sabres Winger Doan A Promising NHLer -- Can He Get To The Level Of His Famous Dad?

The Buffalo Sabres acquired winger Josh Doan in a trade with Utah this summer that sent winger J.J. Peterka to the Mammoth. Doan can't be considered on the same level with Peterka, but that doesn't mean the Sabres aren't hoping for big things from the son of longtime Arizona Coyotes star Shane Doan.

And in this story from THN.com's Sabres site's ongoing series looking at every Sabres player, it's clear Josh Doan has some pressure on him to establish himself as a key component of Buffalo's future.

Doan has modest results in the early stage of his career. But Buffalo GM Kevyn Adams is banking on Doan evolving into a high-impact NHLer. That said, we want to know -- what are your expectations for Doan this year?

