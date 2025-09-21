Sabres New Blueliner Jones Wasn't Everyday NHLer With Rangers -- Can He Prove Himself A Key Player For Buffalo This Year?

The Buffalo Sabres will need help from every player this season if they're to be a Stanley Cup playoff team. And to that end, here on THN.com's Sabres site, we've been examining the expectations for every Buffalo player this coming year.

We're nearly done with this player-by-player series, but in today's file, we're breaking down the expectations on first-year Sabre Zac Jones. The 24-year-old was cut loose by the New York Rangers this summer, and Buffalo signed Jones to a one-year, two-way contract.

Jones will have to prove himself to be an everyday NHLer by knocking someone out of a job in Buffalo. But we want your opinion -- what is reasonable to expect from Jones this season? Leave a comment below and make your voice heard.

Meanwhile, while you're on THN.com, feel free to register as a community member of our Sabres community. You'll get all the Sabres news there is, and you'll be deepening your ties to Buffalo as the Sabres try to end their 14-year playoff drought.