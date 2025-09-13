Sabres Young Winger Quinn Needs Step-Up Season In Notable Way For Buffalo This Year

All Buffalo Sabres players are facing major pressure to get into a Stanley Cup playoff series this year. But every Sabres player has their own individual set of expectations -- and that's the focus of this Sabres site's series. We're looking at every Buffalo player this year, and breaking down what they're going to be facing as individuals.

And in this file, we're turning our attention to young winger Jack Quinn. The 23-year-old has some serious promise, but he has to live up to that promise -- especially now that he's been given a significant raise for the next two years.

But that said, we're here to hear your opinion on Quinn. What do you think is fair to expect out of him? And what should happen if he fails to live up to those expectations? Let us know with a comment below. And be sure to sign up as a community member of the Sabres' site here at THN.com. The season is nearly here, so make your voice heard.