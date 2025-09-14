Young Up-And-Comer-Kulich Has Golden Chance To Assert Himself As Rising Star For Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres are facing a massive amount of pressure as they try to end the team's 14-year Stanley Cup playoff drought. And every Sabres player will have to contribute something positive to the cause, or the lack of playoff games in Buffalo could continue.

In that regard, this is the latest file for THN.com's Sabres site's series projecting the expectations for each Buffalo player in 2025-26. In this file, we're focusing on second-year NHL center Jiri Kulich. The 21-year-old showed promise in his first year as a Sabre last year, but more will be expected of Kulich as he begins the year on Buffalo's third line.

