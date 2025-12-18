Sabres Begin The Kekalainen Era Against Flyers

12/18/25 - 7:30pm at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY

Buffalo – 14-14-4 | - 32 points – 8th place in the Atlantic Division

Philadelphia – 17-9-6 | - 40 points – 3rd place in the Metropolitan Division

Special Teams

Buffalo

Power Play – 20.2% (12th)

Penalty Kill – 84.9% (3rd)

Philadelphia

Power Play – 15.9% (25th)

Penalty Kill - 81.8% (12th)

Top Scorers

Buffalo

Tage Thompson: 32 GP, 16 G, 13 A, 29 PTS

Alex Tuch: 31 GP, 11 G, 17 A, 28 PTS

Rasmus Dahlin: 29 GP, 3 G, 22 A, 25 PTS

Philadelphia

Trevor Zegras: 32 GP, 14 G, 19 A, 33 PTS

Travis Konecny: 32 GP, 9 G, 20 A, 29 PTS

Christian Dvorak: 32 GP, 7 G, 16 A, 23 PTS

Starting Goalies(projected)

Buffalo – Alex Lyon (6-6-3, 2.99 GAA, .905 Sv %)

Philadelphia – Samuel Ersson (5-3-3, 2.96 GAA, .870 Sv%)

Sabres Line Combinations and Pairings (projected)

Forwards

Peyton Krebs - Tage Thompson - Josh Doan

Zach Benson - Ryan McLeod - Jack Quinn

Noah Ostlund - Josh Norris - Alex Tuch

Jordan Greenway - Beck Malenstyn - Tyson Kozak

Ex.Josh Dunne

Defense

Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram - Conor Timmins

Owen Power - Michael Kesselring

Ex. Zach Metsa, Jacob Bryson

Goaltenders

Alex Lyon

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Injuries

Justin Danforth (lower body, Oct. 18; injured reserve)

Jiri Kulich (blood clot, Nov. 4; injured reserve)

Jason Zucker (lower body, Dec 10; injured reserve)

Colten Ellis (concussion protocol, Dec 11: injured reserve)

Notes

The Sabres are riding a three-game winning streak and a win tonight would extend their season-long winning streak to four games. • A win tonight would mark the longest winning streak by Buffalo since the team’s five-game winning streak from March 30 to April 8.

Buffalo has earned back-to-back home wins against Philadelphia. A win tonight would mark the Sabres’ eighth home winning streak of three or more games against the Flyers in franchise history. • It would mark the first since March 31, 2021 to April 16, 2022 (3 games).

Rasmus Dahlin has recorded nine points (2+7) in his last seven games.

Josh Doan has notched four points (2+2) in his last four games. Doan has collected five points (2+3) in his last four home contests. Buffalo is 9-5-2 in home games in which Doan records at least one point this season and 4-0-0 in home games in which he records multiple points.

Tage Thompson has recorded eight points (4+4) in his last seven games, including at least one goal in four consecutive contests. • With a goal tonight, Thompson would match the second-longest goal streak of his career. Thompson has recorded two goal streaks of five or more games in his career, most recently from Nov. 13 to 23, 2025 (six games).

Ryan McLeod has notched one assist in three straight games and he would earn the longest assist streak of his career with an assist tonight. Including his current streak, McLeod has registered three three-game assist streaks in his career, all of which have come as a member of the Sabres.

Alex Tuch has posted 12 points (4+8) in his last 11 games, including at least one point in each of his last three contests (2+2). Tuch has recorded four three-game point streaks this season and a point in tonight’s game would give him his longest point streak of 2025-26.

Alex Lyon has made 78 saves on 84 shots in his last three appearances (.929).

Zach Benson has recorded one goal in back-to-back games and a goal tonight would give him the longest goal streak of his career.

Josh Norris is riding a five-game personal point streak and he has collected eight points (2+6) in that span.

Jack Quinn has tallied one assist in two consecutive games. An assist tonight would give Quinn his third-career assist streak of three or more games.

