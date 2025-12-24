Byram Leads Sabres To Seventh Straight Victory

The Buffalo Sabres season has been defined by peaks and valleys, with the deepest hole being the loss of eight of nine games at the end of October and early November. After losing three games to start their six game road swing earlier this month, the Sabres have now won seven straight contests, including a 3-2 overtime victory over the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday.

Defenseman Bowen Byram was the star of the night, with two goals and an assist, including the game winner 31 seconds into the extra frame.

Here are some thoughts on the victory from Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff:

On killing an Ottawa power play late in regulation:

We've done a good job all year killing penalties. We knew they'd have a lot of urgency. I thought we did a great job right off that first face-off, getting the clear to kill some time. I thought overall the kill was good.

Other Sabres Stories

Six Former Sabres Who Signed Elsewhere

Guerin Gathering Info On Possible Olympic Options

On Byram’s performance:

It's been a big part of our offense with our D getting involved, from (Rasmus Dahlin) to him, to (Mattias Samuelsson) to, you name it. Our D have been able to jump up. I think if you even look at Ottawa's D, they're dangerous every time you come up ice and I think that's just part of today's game. I think with Bo, I really liked his game in New Jersey, but i thought his game tonight was even better.

On Michael Kesselring leaving the game:

He left the ice a couple times. He had to go see the trainers, just a lower body thing ,but came back and tried to finish the game. He did a good job for us on the last kill.

On the team believing in themselves during this win streak:

I think we've talked a lot about just playing good, consistent hockey, and I think the game tonight really felt like good training, but it felt like a playoff game. A real tight game. Both teams are trying to play tight defensively, both teams broke through a couple times. I thought we got a great effort out of the (Josh) Dunne line. I thought Greenway by far had his best game of the year. I think his size down low, he dominated almost every shift he was out there.

Follow Michael on X, Instagram @MikeInBuffalo