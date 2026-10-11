Ex-Sabres Star Having Brutal Start With Blackhawks After Big Trade
Oct 11, 2026 9:51 PM
This former Sabres defenseman is struggling early on with the Blackhawks.
The Buffalo Sabres made a major move this off-season when they trade defenseman Bowen Byram to the Chicago Blackhawks in a multi-player deal.
Byram quickly signed a six-year, $75 million contract extension with the Blackhawks after the trade. With this, he will have a massive $12.5 million cap hit starting next season.
Now, after landing his big payday, Byram is having a nightmare start to his tenure with the Blackhawks.
In five games so far this season with Chicago, the former Sabres defenseman has zero points to go along with a minus-8 rating. With this, there is no question that Byram is not leaving a great first impression with his new team.
While Byram has struggled early on with the Blackhawks, he has plenty of time to heat back up. Sometimes it takes players time to adjust to their new teams when traded, and this could very well end up being the case with Byram.
Byram spent three seasons with the Sabres from 2023-24 to 2025-26. In 182 games with the Sabres over that span, he posted 21 goals, 68 assists, 89 points, and a plus-25 rating. This included him scoring 11 goals and recording a career-high 42 points in 82 games last season for Buffalo.
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