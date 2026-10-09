Former Sabres Defenseman Continuing To Shine With New Team
Oct 9, 2026 3:20 PM
This former Sabres defenseman is impressing with the Islanders this season.
The New York Islanders picked up a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night, and former Buffalo Sabres defenseman Logan Stanley played a role in it.
Stanley recorded two assists in the Islanders' win over the Blackhawks. This included the former Sabres blueliner recording the primary assist on Anthony Duclair's second period goal that gave New York a 3-0 lead.
With this multi-point performance, Stanley now has four assists and a plus-4 rating in just four games this season for the Islanders. The former Sabres defenseman has also recorded 11 hits and 12 penalty minutes, so he is providing New York's blueline with more bite, too.
It took Stanley nearly three months for him to land his contract from the Islanders. The Islanders' decision to sign the former Sabres blueliner is paying off early on.
The Sabres acquired Stanley from the Winnipeg Jets this past season. In 17 games with Buffalo following the trade, he posted five assists. With this, Stanley is already close to matching his offensive totals from last season with the Sabres in just four games this campaign for the Islanders.
It will now be interesting to see how Stanley continues to perform from here. If he continues to chip in offensively while playing a heavy game, the Sabres' decision to let him walk could be one that they regret.
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