Former Sabres Goalie Is Absolutely Dominating Right Now
Oct 13, 2026 4:31 PM
This former Sabres goalie is having a very good start to the season.
The Ottawa Senators have an impressive 5-1-0 record right now and are at the top of the Atlantic Division.
A big reason for the Senators' strong start to the season is because of former Buffalo Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark.
Ullmark has been excellent for the Senators early on this season. In five games so far, he has a 5-0-0 record, a 1.27 goals-against average, and a .948 save percentage. The former Sabres goalie is also showing no signs of slowing down, either. He stopped 29 out of 30 shots he faced against the New Jersey Devils in his most recent appearance on Sunday.
With the way Ullmark is playing right now, he is showing signs of his previous Vezina Trophy form. If the former Sabres goalie continues to play this well, the Senators should be in very good shape during this season.
Ullmark was selected by the Sabres in the sixth round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, 163rd overall. In six seasons with the Sabres from 2015-16 to 2020-21, he posted a 50-47-13 record, a .912 save percentage, and a 2.78 goals-against average.
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