Former Sabres Player, Management Member Mair Arrested For Driving While Intoxicated

Buffalo Sabres management member and former NHL player Adam Mair was placed on administrative leave by the team this week after he was arrested in Rochester, New York for driving while intoxicated.

Per reports from The Associated Press and WGRZ-TV Buffalo, Mair’s arrest came on Sept. 4 after Mair’s vehicle rear-ended another car in Rochester. The 46-year-old Mair was serving as the Sabres’ director of player development before he was placed on leave by the team, which had no comment on the situation other than that they were aware of it.

Mair’s charges include three felonies and three misdemeanors, including aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle and endangering the welfare of a child. Mair allegedly had three children in his car at the time of the collision.

Rochester deputies said Mair failed field sobriety tests and after he was taken to the police station, he initially wouldn’t take a chemical breath test before changing his mind. Mair’s blood-alcohol content was subsequently measured at 0.2 percent – more than double the legal limit of .008 percent. Police records say Mair denied driving drunk and said he took daily medication. The accusations have yet to be proven in a court of law.

Mair had a seven-year stint as a Sabres player from 2002-2010. In 615 career games between 2000-2011, he also played for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Los Angeles Kings and New Jersey Devils. Mair was hired by the Sabres as a developmental coach in 2015.