Former Sabres Star Is Thriving With His New Team

Tuch spent five seasons with the Sabres from 2021-22 to 2025-26. In 360 games with the Sabres over that span, the 6-foot-4 forward posted 139 goals, 170 assists, 309 points, and a plus-60 rating. This included him scoring at least 33 goals in three out of his final four seasons in Buffalo. With that, he was a huge part of the Sabres' roster.