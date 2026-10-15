Former Sabres Star Is Thriving With His New Team
Oct 15, 2026 4:40 PM
Former Sabres star Alex Tuch is continuing to impress with the Capitals.
The Buffalo Sabres moved on from Alex Tuch this off-season in a big sign-and-trade with the Washington Capitals.
Now, Tuch is undoubtedly off to a strong start to his tenure with the Capitals this season.
In seven games this campaign with Washington, the former Sabres forward has posted five goals and six points. This included him scoring two goals and recording an assist in Washington's most recent game against the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 14.
Seeing Tuch have such a good start to the season with the Capitals is not surprising. He was excellent during his time with the Sabres, and they have certainly been missing him early on this season.
Tuch spent five seasons with the Sabres from 2021-22 to 2025-26. In 360 games with the Sabres over that span, the 6-foot-4 forward posted 139 goals, 170 assists, 309 points, and a plus-60 rating. This included him scoring at least 33 goals in three out of his final four seasons in Buffalo. With that, he was a huge part of the Sabres' roster.
It will now be intriguing to see if Tuch can continue his hot stretch of play with the Capitals. With how well he played as a Sabre, it would not be surprising at all if he does.
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