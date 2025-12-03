Grading The Sabres At The One-Third Mark Of The Season: The Goalies

The Buffalo Sabres remain one the worst teams in the Eastern Conference. And now that we’re basically at the one-third point of the season, it’s a good time to hand out grades for Buffalo’s GM, coach, and Sabres players.

We started on the process by grading GM Adams, as well as coach Lindy Ruff. And in today’s column, we’re turning our attention to Sabres goaltenders. Let’s get right down to business:

Position: Goaltending

Grade: C+

The Lowdown: Let’s be clear – the three Sabres goalies who’ve played this year – veterans Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Alex Lyon and Colten Ellis – aren’t the reason for Buffalo’s current place in the standings. Now, that’s not to say the three netminders don’t share in the blame. Luukkonen currently has a .899 save percentage and a 2.51 goals-against average in eight appearances, while Lyon has an .899 SP and a 3.23 G.A.A. in 13 appearances, and Ellis has a .898 SP and a 3.13 G.A.A. in six appearances.

Those are numbers that speak to the Sabres’ struggles on defense, but there’s also a strength in net that Buffalo has to its advantage. Carrying three goalies isn’t ideal, but given how easily netminders get injured these days, it’s clear why Sabres GM Kevyn Adams values depth between the pipes.

Of the three goaltenders, the 26-year-old Luukkonen is currently under contract for the longest, with his contract running through the 2028-29 season at $4.75 million. The 32-year-old Lyon is signed through the 2026-27 campaign at $1.5-million per year, and the 25-year-old Ellis is signed through next season at $775,000 per season.

Meanwhile, in the American League, 23-year-old youngster Devon Levi has sub-par numbers including a 2.91 G.A.A. and .898 SP. But he’s still regarded as Buffalo’s goalie of the future. But with that in mind, you can see why the Sabres’ logjam in net is being monitored closely by the GMs of other teams.

None of Luukkonen, Ellis or Lyon has any trade protection this season, but that changes next season when Luukkonen gains a modified no-trade clause allowing him to veto a trade to one of five teams of his choosing. But right now, any or many Sabres goalies can increase their attractiveness on the trade market by getting their SP over the .900 mark.

As Buffalo improves as a group, that’s not too much to ask – and if they do that, the Sabres’ goaltenders will see their grades improve. But right now, the grades for Lyon, Luukkonen and Ellis are a reflection of their effectiveness between the pipes. And until such time as Buffalo does turn a competitive corner, that’s not going to change.