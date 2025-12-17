Kekalainen Looking To Jump Start Contract Talks With Alex Tuch

New Buffalo Sabres GM Jarmo Kekalainen is hoping to get negotiations with winger Alex Tuch’s representatives going again, after the veteran forward paused negotiations with the club in October, but according to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, it is unknown whether Kekalainen will have different marching orders than his predecessor Kevyn Adams in terms of what he can offer the pending unrestricted free agent before the March 6th trade deadline.

Tuch’s leverage has increased since the start of the season, as a number of prominent forwards have been locked up by their clubs. The Colorado Avalanche extended center/winger Martin Necas on an eight-year, $92 million contract extension ($11.5 million AAV) and the Los Angeles Kings and winger Adrian Kempe agreed to an eight-year, $85 million contract extension ($10.625 million).

LeBrun indicated that Kekalainen was privy to how the negotiations between the Sabres and Tuch’s agent Brian Bartlett were going. When talks were put on hold, Buffalo was not willing to offer a deal in excess of $10 million per season, but that was before the number of potential forwards to hit the open market dwindled to New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin, Tuch, and Utah’s Nick Schmaltz. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman and other insiders, Tuch is reportedly looking for a deal in the same neighborhood as Kempe.

"I'll take charge of that situation, talk to his representatives. It always takes two parties to agree on a number that both feel is reasonable, and not just for today, but moving forward," Kekalainen said. "Alex is a really good hockey player. We appreciate him, we like him, we want to get him signed. I think that's been clear the whole time. Now we just have to agree on a number that works for both sides."

If the Sabres are not willing to go over $10 million per year on a max contract, Kekalainen will likely explore trade discussions with his fellow GM’s to gauge interest and offers before the Olympic break in early February. With the possibility of Tuch being selected by Team USA for Milano Cortina, it is possible that Buffalo could look to move the winger before the Olympic break if talks do not seem fruitful.

